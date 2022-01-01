The diversity of deprivations 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index shows how people experience poverty in very different ways

Probably no two people experience poverty in exactly the same way. Someone who is multidimensionally poor in South Asia is more often deprived in nutrition, sanitation, cooking fuel and housing. In sub-Saharan Africa, a multidimensionally poor person is more likely to lack access to an improved source of drinking water within 30 minutes and electricity on top of these deprivations. For the first time, the 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) introduces “deprivation profiles”, and one clear finding is that the profiles vary by region. By analysing the patterns and interlinkages in this way, the MPI has become an even more powerful tool to help monitor progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. We’ll come back to this later. But first, let’s look at the overall picture. Around 1.2 billion people in 111 developing countries live in multidimensional poverty, according to the 2022 MPI, published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative. About half of the multidimensionally poor are children. “With recession clouds on the horizon and debt gripping some 54 developing countries, we are seeing how tight government budgets are becoming even tighter - it is vital to leverage the power of cutting-edge data and analytics to understand where the biggest difference can be made with increasingly scarce resources.” Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator

To arrive at these figures, the MPI looks beyond income to understand how people experience poverty in various, overlapping ways. It identifies how people are being left behind in health, education and standard of living, interrogating 10 indicators such as lack of access to an improved source of drinking water, adequate nutrition or at least six years of schooling. People who are deprived in at least a third of these weighted indicators are classified as multidimensionally poor. The 2022 Index covers 6.1 billion people across 111 countries, representing about 92 percent of the developing world’s population. Among them, 19.1 percent are deemed to be multidimensionally poor.

Child mortality Nutrition 682 million poor people live in a household with at least one undernourished person. Zhandos Moldagulov, Aral Sea region, Kazakhstan It is my life’s dream to… leave a healthy farm to my son. Read full story Child mortality The death of a child under 18 years old is one of the two health indicators. Aidel Montero, El Sena, Bolivia I go house to house to give information because prevention is important. Read full story

School attendance Years of schooling 595 million poor people live in households in which no one has completed at least six years of schooling. Lilian Masiye, Zambia I have been able to pay school fees for my children, unlike before. Read full story School attendance 474 million poor people live with at least one school-aged child who is out of school. Mukmin Nantang, Sabah, Malaysia I wondered why my friends could not go to school. Read full story

Where are the multidimensionally poor? Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of people living in multidimensional poverty, some 579 million people. That’s followed by South Asia with 385 million people. The two regions together are home to 83 percent of the multidimensionally poor. The new larger prominence of Africa is due in part to the availability of more recent data from South Asia, for India in particular. But the figures also reflect important progress in South Asia. MPI estimates for India show that a historic 415 million people exited multidimensional poverty over the past 15 years or so. And the fastest improvement was recorded among the poorest groups, including children, lower castes and those living in rural areas.

1.2 billion people live in multidimensional poverty

In addition to the geographic distribution, the report reveals a significant difference between urban and rural areas as well as according to age. Some 83 percent of the multidimensionally poor are rural. Across the 111 countries covered, there are 964 million people living in multidimensional poverty in rural areas and 198 million in urban settings.

Urban vs. Rural 17% of multidimensionally poor live in urban areas. 83% of multidimensionally poor live in rural areas.

Half of those living in multidimensional poverty – 593 million people – are under 18 years old. That’s nearly one in three children, compared to one in seven adults. Just over 8 percent (94 million) are 60 or older.

Adults vs. Children Adults: 1 in 7 adults is multidimensionally poor Children: 1 in 3 children is multidimensionally poor